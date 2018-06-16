$109.91 Million in Sales Expected for Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) will post $109.91 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $109.20 million to $110.60 million. Ameris Bancorp posted sales of $91.35 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will report full-year sales of $475.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $469.10 million to $482.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $591.30 million per share, with estimates ranging from $569.20 million to $620.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ameris Bancorp.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $95.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.49 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 12.09%.

ABCB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

Shares of Ameris Bancorp stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $56.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,329,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,428. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 1.20. Ameris Bancorp has a twelve month low of $41.05 and a twelve month high of $59.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02.

In other Ameris Bancorp news, Director Robert Dale Ezzell sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.60, for a total value of $384,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,772 shares in the company, valued at $1,854,895.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 9.6% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 6,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC now owns 6,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 1.8% during the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 65,905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, Small Business Administration Division, and Premium Finance Division.

