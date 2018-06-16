Credit Agricole S A Buys Shares of 1,132 Canadian Pacific Railway (CP)

Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,132 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 92.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,596,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $474,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,344 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 145.8% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 853,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $156,050,000 after buying an additional 506,420 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 1,535,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $280,652,000 after buying an additional 419,905 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,502,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $264,598,000 after buying an additional 303,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,712,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $312,932,000 after buying an additional 223,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CP shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $248.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.75.

Canadian Pacific Railway traded down $0.07, reaching $194.24, during mid-day trading on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. 385,788 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 635,461. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $27.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.04. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12-month low of $150.91 and a 12-month high of $196.34.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 18th. The transportation company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.54. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 28.51% and a net margin of 35.18%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be given a $0.438 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.93%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as finished vehicles and machineries, automotive parts, chemicals and plastics, petroleum and crude products, and metals and minerals, as well as forest, industrial, and consumer products.

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.