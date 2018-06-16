Cambria Investment Management L.P. Takes Position in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Humana during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Humana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Humana by 448.7% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Humana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Humana by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,604 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.17, for a total value of $5,037,736.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,259 shares in the company, valued at $25,543,248.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher H. Hunter sold 24,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.99, for a total transaction of $7,399,450.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,322 shares in the company, valued at $4,688,378.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,080 shares of company stock valued at $25,037,925. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. ValuEngine cut Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Humana from $305.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.78.

Shares of Humana opened at $306.95 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Humana Inc has a 52 week low of $229.84 and a 52 week high of $309.18. The company has a market capitalization of $42.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.92.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.15. Humana had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Humana Inc will post 13.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.08%.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail; Group and Specialty; Healthcare Services; and Individual Commercial. The Retail segment offers Medicare and supplemental benefit plans to individuals or through group accounts.

