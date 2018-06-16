$124.79 Million in Sales Expected for Acorda Therapeutics Inc (ACOR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) will report $124.79 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Acorda Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $90.00 million and the highest is $153.20 million. Acorda Therapeutics posted sales of $139.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acorda Therapeutics will report full year sales of $346.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $333.13 million to $359.54 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $164.86 million per share, with estimates ranging from $82.80 million to $307.39 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Acorda Therapeutics.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $106.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.94 million. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 36.98% and a negative return on equity of 3.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ACOR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acorda Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Acorda Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright set a $31.00 price objective on Acorda Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Acorda Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Acorda Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.83.

In other news, major shareholder Scopia Capital Management Lp sold 216,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.62, for a total transaction of $6,858,694.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David Lawrence sold 3,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total transaction of $108,899.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,477.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 614,902 shares of company stock valued at $18,581,251 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACOR. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 8,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 3,136 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in Acorda Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Gargoyle Investment Advisor L.L.C. bought a new position in Acorda Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $264,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Acorda Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $347,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 18.1% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter.

ACOR traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,537,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,839. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Acorda Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $16.55 and a twelve month high of $36.35.

Acorda Therapeutics

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Qutenza, a dermal patch for the management of neuropathic pain associated with post-herpetic neuralgia.

