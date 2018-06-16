$127.80 Million in Sales Expected for ADTRAN, Inc. (ADTN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) will post $127.80 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for ADTRAN’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $127.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $128.00 million. ADTRAN posted sales of $184.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th.

On average, analysts expect that ADTRAN will report full year sales of $551.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $537.30 million to $565.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $603.85 million per share, with estimates ranging from $572.70 million to $635.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ADTRAN.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 17th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). ADTRAN had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $120.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADTN. BidaskClub raised ADTRAN from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. ValuEngine downgraded ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Argus downgraded ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.32.

Shares of ADTN traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.45. 554,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,881. ADTRAN has a 12-month low of $13.95 and a 12-month high of $25.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $725.90 million, a PE ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.57.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADTN. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ADTRAN in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ADTRAN in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in ADTRAN in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new stake in ADTRAN in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new stake in ADTRAN in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions and Services & Support. It offers access and aggregation solutions, including network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software within a SD-access architecture; SDN-controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; fiber to the distribution point optical network units; optical line terminals; optical networking edge aggregation; and IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers.

