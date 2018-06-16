Sphera Funds Management LTD. Buys New Stake in Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE)

Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 127,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,999,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. owned about 0.35% of Uniqure at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of QURE. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Uniqure in the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uniqure by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,047,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,529,000 after buying an additional 7,831 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uniqure by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after buying an additional 8,050 shares during the period. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uniqure in the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Uniqure in the 1st quarter valued at $299,000. 44.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QURE traded up $0.61 on Friday, hitting $35.80. 270,726 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,510. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 0.21. Uniqure NV has a 12-month low of $4.90 and a 12-month high of $38.50. The company has a quick ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 million. Uniqure had a negative return on equity of 131.55% and a negative net margin of 586.38%. sell-side analysts expect that Uniqure NV will post -2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Uniqure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright set a $35.00 target price on Uniqure and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Leerink Swann reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price (up from $26.00) on shares of Uniqure in a research note on Monday, May 7th. BidaskClub cut Uniqure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Uniqure in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.56.

In other Uniqure news, insider Steven Zelenkofske sold 23,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.14, for a total transaction of $888,723.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 159,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,922,270.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. The company develops AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia; and AMT-126, a gene therapy for the treatment of congestive heart failure and AMT-130 to treat huntington's disease.

