Connors Investor Services Inc. Acquires New Position in First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF)

Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 128,099 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,517,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. owned 0.11% of First American Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 84.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FAF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,267,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,322. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.81. First American Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $43.89 and a twelve month high of $62.71.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 7.67%. First American Financial’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that First American Financial Corp will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 7th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.27%.

In other First American Financial news, COO Christopher Michael Leavell sold 27,714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $1,423,113.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 168,919 shares in the company, valued at $8,673,990.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FAF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. ValuEngine lowered First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

