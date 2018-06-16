$130.00 Million in Sales Expected for Limbach Holdings Inc (LMB) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Limbach Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LMB) will post $130.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Limbach’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $128.00 million to $132.00 million. Limbach posted sales of $117.84 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limbach will report full year sales of $526.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $521.05 million to $532.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $558.50 million per share, with estimates ranging from $557.00 million to $560.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Limbach.

Get Limbach alerts:

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The construction company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $120.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.75 million. Limbach had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 3.00%.

LMB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limbach from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Limbach from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $17.00 price target on shares of Limbach and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 20th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Limbach in the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Limbach by 2.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 458,904 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,681,000 after purchasing an additional 11,065 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new stake in Limbach in the first quarter valued at $620,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Limbach by 393.3% in the fourth quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,308 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 64,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Limbach in the first quarter valued at $1,359,000. 30.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Limbach traded up $0.65, hitting $11.44, during midday trading on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 37,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,197. The firm has a market cap of $81.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.00, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Limbach has a 1-year low of $10.59 and a 1-year high of $15.22.

About Limbach

Limbach Holdings, Inc provides commercial specialty contract services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Construction and Service. The company provides services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC), plumbing, electrical, and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings; maintenance services; and equipment upgrades.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Limbach (LMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Limbach Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limbach and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.