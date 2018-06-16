$130.41 Million in Sales Expected for Union Bankshares Corp (UBSH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Union Bankshares Corp (NASDAQ:UBSH) to report sales of $130.41 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Union Bankshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $130.83 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $130.00 million. Union Bankshares posted sales of $87.06 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 49.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Union Bankshares will report full-year sales of $527.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $525.38 million to $529.72 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $565.06 million per share, with estimates ranging from $552.47 million to $577.66 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Union Bankshares.

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 15.54%. The business had revenue of $126.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.73 million.

UBSH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Union Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Brean Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Union Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on Union Bankshares in a research note on Friday, June 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Union Bankshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Union Bankshares traded down $0.27, hitting $40.21, during trading hours on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 2,483,725 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,769. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Union Bankshares has a one year low of $30.45 and a one year high of $42.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 10th. Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is 43.98%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBSH. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Union Bankshares by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,582,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,511,000 after purchasing an additional 652,010 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Union Bankshares by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,384,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,808,000 after purchasing an additional 557,773 shares during the period. Denver Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth $17,138,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Union Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth $16,138,000. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Bankshares by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 659,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,215,000 after purchasing an additional 306,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

About Union Bankshares

Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank & Trust that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Community Bank and Mortgage. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

