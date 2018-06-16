Dan E. Case Purchases 1,613 Shares of 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PIH) Stock

1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PIH) COO Dan E. Case acquired 1,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.72 per share, with a total value of $12,452.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Dan E. Case also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 29th, Dan E. Case acquired 1,756 shares of 1347 Property Insurance stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.83 per share, with a total value of $13,749.48.

On Friday, May 25th, Dan E. Case acquired 1,613 shares of 1347 Property Insurance stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.89 per share, with a total value of $12,726.57.

On Monday, May 21st, Dan E. Case acquired 1,613 shares of 1347 Property Insurance stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.80 per share, with a total value of $12,581.40.

On Friday, May 18th, Dan E. Case acquired 810 shares of 1347 Property Insurance stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.74 per share, with a total value of $6,269.40.

On Wednesday, May 16th, Dan E. Case acquired 1,630 shares of 1347 Property Insurance stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.57 per share, with a total value of $12,339.10.

NASDAQ PIH opened at $7.60 on Friday. 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $6.55 and a 52 week high of $8.50. The firm has a market cap of $46.08 million, a PE ratio of 58.46 and a beta of 0.21.

1347 Property Insurance (NASDAQ:PIH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. 1347 Property Insurance had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $11.15 million for the quarter. research analysts anticipate that 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in 1347 Property Insurance stock. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PIH) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,010,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,400 shares during the period. 1347 Property Insurance comprises 1.9% of CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. CWA Asset Management Group LLC owned 16.91% of 1347 Property Insurance worth $7,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

PIH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of 1347 Property Insurance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on shares of 1347 Property Insurance in a research report on Monday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

About 1347 Property Insurance

1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals in Louisiana, Florida, and Texas. The company offers homeowners' insurance, manufactured home insurance, dwelling fire insurance, and wind/hail insurance products, as well as reinsurance products.

