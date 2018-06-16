1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PIH) COO Purchases 1,756 Shares

1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PIH) COO Dan E. Case bought 1,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.83 per share, with a total value of $13,749.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Dan E. Case also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 25th, Dan E. Case bought 1,613 shares of 1347 Property Insurance stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.89 per share, with a total value of $12,726.57.

On Wednesday, May 23rd, Dan E. Case acquired 1,613 shares of 1347 Property Insurance stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.72 per share, with a total value of $12,452.36.

On Monday, May 21st, Dan E. Case acquired 1,613 shares of 1347 Property Insurance stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.80 per share, with a total value of $12,581.40.

On Friday, May 18th, Dan E. Case acquired 810 shares of 1347 Property Insurance stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.74 per share, with a total value of $6,269.40.

On Wednesday, May 16th, Dan E. Case acquired 1,630 shares of 1347 Property Insurance stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.57 per share, with a total value of $12,339.10.

1347 Property Insurance traded down $0.20, reaching $7.60, during trading hours on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. 4,586 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,105. 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $6.55 and a 52-week high of $8.50. The stock has a market cap of $46.68 million, a P/E ratio of 58.46 and a beta of 0.21.

1347 Property Insurance (NASDAQ:PIH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.15 million during the quarter. 1347 Property Insurance had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 4.65%. sell-side analysts anticipate that 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PIH shares. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on 1347 Property Insurance in a report on Monday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded 1347 Property Insurance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in 1347 Property Insurance stock. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PIH) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,010,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,400 shares during the period. 1347 Property Insurance comprises 1.9% of CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. CWA Asset Management Group LLC owned 16.91% of 1347 Property Insurance worth $7,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 24.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

1347 Property Insurance Company Profile

1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals in Louisiana, Florida, and Texas. The company offers homeowners' insurance, manufactured home insurance, dwelling fire insurance, and wind/hail insurance products, as well as reinsurance products.

