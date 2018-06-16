SCP Investment LP Takes Position in Allergan plc (AGN)

SCP Investment LP purchased a new stake in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,356,000. Allergan comprises 1.6% of SCP Investment LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allergan during the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Allergan by 4,444.4% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Allergan during the 4th quarter valued at $175,000. Hyman Charles D acquired a new position in shares of Allergan during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allergan during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Allergan alerts:

Shares of NYSE AGN traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $173.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,819,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,692,477. Allergan plc has a 1-year low of $142.81 and a 1-year high of $256.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.12.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.38. Allergan had a negative net margin of 11.94% and a positive return on equity of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Allergan plc will post 16.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 17th. Allergan’s payout ratio is 17.61%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allergan in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Allergan in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $245.00 price target on shares of Allergan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Allergan in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Allergan in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allergan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.15.

In other Allergan news, EVP William Meury sold 24,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total transaction of $3,775,860.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Allergan Profile

Allergan plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes medical aesthetics, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates through US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International segments. The company offers a portfolio of products that provide treatment for the central nervous system, gastroenterology, women's health and urology, ophthalmology, neurosciences, medical aesthetics, dermatology, plastic surgery, liver disease, inflammation, metabolic syndromes, and fibrosis, as well as Alzheimer's disease.

Receive News & Ratings for Allergan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allergan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.