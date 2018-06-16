$166.29 Million in Sales Expected for 3D Systems Co. (DDD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) to announce $166.29 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for 3D Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $168.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $164.00 million. 3D Systems posted sales of $159.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 3D Systems will report full year sales of $682.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $670.00 million to $695.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $712.27 million per share, with estimates ranging from $695.00 million to $739.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow 3D Systems.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The 3D printing company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $166.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. 3D Systems’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of 3D Systems to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $12.00 target price on shares of 3D Systems and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.46.

In other 3D Systems news, Director G Walter Loewenbaum II purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.06 per share, with a total value of $54,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 39,300 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,936 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 6,789 shares during the period. ING Groep NV raised its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 32,922 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 6,842 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 66.7% in the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 18,207 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 7,284 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 1.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 493,488 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $5,719,000 after acquiring an additional 7,565 shares during the period. 66.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of 3D Systems traded down $0.18, reaching $14.29, during midday trading on Friday, MarketBeat reports. 2,051,650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,811,088. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.02. 3D Systems has a one year low of $7.92 and a one year high of $22.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.07 and a beta of 1.40.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides three-dimensional (3D) printing products and services worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

