$168.19 Million in Sales Expected for Globus Medical Inc (GMED) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) will post sales of $168.19 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Globus Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $166.40 million to $170.60 million. Globus Medical posted sales of $152.39 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Globus Medical will report full-year sales of $697.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $695.00 million to $700.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $759.19 million per share, with estimates ranging from $752.00 million to $775.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Globus Medical.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The medical device company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Globus Medical had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $174.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GMED shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Leerink Swann restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Monday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $49.00 target price on shares of Globus Medical and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Shares of GMED stock traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $56.97. 715,994 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 596,281. Globus Medical has a 12 month low of $27.79 and a 12 month high of $57.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 43.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.45.

In related news, CAO Steven Payne sold 20,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total value of $1,159,229.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Eric Schwartz sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,200,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,896,775 shares of company stock worth $97,968,557. 28.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GMED. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Globus Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in Globus Medical by 1,820.0% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Globus Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in Globus Medical by 3,711.1% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 3,430 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Globus Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address an array of spinal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches. Its fusion products include a range of implant and surgical approach options to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions along the spine from the occiput to the sacrum.

