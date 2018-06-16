Engineers Gate Manager LP Purchases Shares of 17,071 Columbus McKinnon (CMCO)

Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 17,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned 0.07% of Columbus McKinnon as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,063,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,508,000 after purchasing an additional 88,613 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 258,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,340,000 after purchasing an additional 76,585 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 4.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 231,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,311,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 228,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,133,000 after purchasing an additional 23,209 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 1,050.9% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 219,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,790,000 after purchasing an additional 200,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Gregory P. Rustowicz sold 3,271 shares of Columbus McKinnon stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total transaction of $137,807.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,911,269.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CMCO traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.16. 115,669 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,564. Columbus McKinnon has a one year low of $24.14 and a one year high of $44.55. The company has a market capitalization of $980.33 million, a PE ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $214.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Columbus McKinnon’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Monday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.75.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial end-user markets worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists.

