Sphera Funds Management LTD. Acquires New Stake in Solaredge Technologies Inc (SEDG)

Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in Solaredge Technologies by 28,197.8% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 770,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,531,000 after buying an additional 767,826 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Solaredge Technologies by 2,778.5% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 670,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,184,000 after buying an additional 647,381 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in Solaredge Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,512,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Solaredge Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,525,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Solaredge Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,717,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Solaredge Technologies traded down $3.75, reaching $47.45, on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,602,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,602,418. Solaredge Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $19.06 and a 52 week high of $70.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of -0.53.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. Solaredge Technologies had a return on equity of 32.27% and a net margin of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $209.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities cut Solaredge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Solaredge Technologies from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Solaredge Technologies to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Solaredge Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $70.00 price target on Solaredge Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

In other Solaredge Technologies news, VP Meir Adest sold 1,441 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total transaction of $79,961.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 341,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,971,864.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Guy Sella sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total value of $8,379,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,172,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 556,674 shares of company stock valued at $32,029,479 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in Israel, the United States, the Netherlands, Europe, and internationally. The company's DC optimized inverter systems include power optimizers and inverters, as well as a cloud-based monitoring platform.

