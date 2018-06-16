$184.65 Million in Sales Expected for United Bank (UBSI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect United Bank (NASDAQ:UBSI) to announce sales of $184.65 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for United Bank’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $186.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $182.28 million. United Bank reported sales of $176.75 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that United Bank will report full year sales of $738.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $731.59 million to $743.03 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $769.67 million per share, with estimates ranging from $758.78 million to $779.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover United Bank.

Get United Bank alerts:

United Bank (NASDAQ:UBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59. United Bank had a net margin of 21.34% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $176.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

UBSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of United Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of United Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of United Bank from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of United Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

In related news, Director Peter A. Converse sold 22,500 shares of United Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $849,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 491,810 shares in the company, valued at $18,560,909.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in United Bank by 2.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 455,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,046,000 after acquiring an additional 9,203 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new position in United Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $411,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its stake in United Bank by 45.6% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 14,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in United Bank by 15.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 298,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,536,000 after acquiring an additional 38,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in United Bank by 12.7% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 127,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,479,000 after acquiring an additional 14,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UBSI traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 417,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,533. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02. United Bank has a 1 year low of $31.70 and a 1 year high of $41.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 8th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 7th. United Bank’s payout ratio is 71.58%.

About United Bank

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Bank (UBSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.