$2.16 Billion in Sales Expected for Genworth Financial Inc (GNW) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW) will post sales of $2.16 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Genworth Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.17 billion. Genworth Financial posted sales of $2.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Genworth Financial will report full year sales of $8.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.57 billion to $8.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $8.61 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $8.56 billion to $8.67 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Genworth Financial.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Genworth Financial had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

GNW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genworth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Genworth Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Genworth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Genworth Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Genworth Financial in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.17.

Shares of GNW traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.65. The stock had a trading volume of 6,599,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,639,509. Genworth Financial has a twelve month low of $2.66 and a twelve month high of $4.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Genworth Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genworth Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 18,036 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 51,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 22,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of Genworth Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. Institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

About Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance and homeownership solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Canada Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

