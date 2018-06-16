$2.32 Billion in Sales Expected for Teck Resources Ltd (TECK) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) will report sales of $2.32 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eighteen analysts have provided estimates for Teck Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.53 billion. Teck Resources posted sales of $2.10 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Teck Resources will report full year sales of $9.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.09 billion to $12.74 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $9.25 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $7.95 billion to $10.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Teck Resources.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.04). Teck Resources had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Teck Resources’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TECK. Macquarie cut shares of Teck Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut shares of Teck Resources to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. MKM Partners set a $35.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.55.

Teck Resources traded up $0.01, reaching $29.49, during trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 2,234,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,222,122. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of $14.56 and a 1-year high of $30.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.039 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.66%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. QS Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 15,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 135,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 114,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 3,559 shares during the last quarter. 56.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products comprise steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

