$2.47 EPS Expected for Canadian Pacific Railway (CP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) will post $2.47 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.61 and the lowest is $2.28. Canadian Pacific Railway reported earnings per share of $2.06 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will report full year earnings of $10.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.98 to $10.59. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $11.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.98 to $12.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Canadian Pacific Railway.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 18th. The transportation company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 35.18% and a return on equity of 28.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.50 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $248.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $201.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.75.

Shares of NYSE:CP traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $194.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 385,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,461. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.04. Canadian Pacific Railway has a twelve month low of $150.91 and a twelve month high of $196.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.438 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 28th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 19.93%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WCM Investment Management CA lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.1% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management CA now owns 4,205,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $742,190,000 after purchasing an additional 163,755 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 92.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,596,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $474,548,000 after buying an additional 1,248,344 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,220,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $405,853,000 after buying an additional 13,407 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 9.3% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,081,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $366,504,000 after buying an additional 177,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,793,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $316,468,000 after buying an additional 80,763 shares in the last quarter. 68.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as finished vehicles and machineries, automotive parts, chemicals and plastics, petroleum and crude products, and metals and minerals, as well as forest, industrial, and consumer products.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canadian Pacific Railway (CP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.