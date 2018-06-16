LSV Asset Management Invests $230,000 in Pzena Investment Management, Inc. (NYSE:PZN)

LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Pzena Investment Management, Inc. (NYSE:PZN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,715 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pzena Investment Management during the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Pzena Investment Management by 36.6% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 24,374 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 6,526 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Pzena Investment Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $337,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Pzena Investment Management by 196.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 33,784 shares during the period. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pzena Investment Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $573,000. 17.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pzena Investment Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Pzena Investment Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Pzena Investment Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th.

Pzena Investment Management traded up $0.07, reaching $9.98, during midday trading on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,655. Pzena Investment Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.61 and a 52 week high of $13.15. The stock has a market cap of $690.98 million, a PE ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.79.

Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Pzena Investment Management had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $39.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.62 million. analysts forecast that Pzena Investment Management, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 1st were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 30th. Pzena Investment Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.05%.

Pzena Investment Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. Pzena Investment Management, Inc was founded in 2007 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Melbourne, Australia and London, United Kingdom.

