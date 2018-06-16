$219.52 Million in Sales Expected for Haemonetics (HAE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) to post sales of $219.52 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Haemonetics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $216.20 million and the highest is $221.62 million. Haemonetics reported sales of $210.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Haemonetics will report full-year sales of $946.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $942.90 million to $952.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.02 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $989.10 million to $1.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Haemonetics.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43. The business had revenue of $233.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.63 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS.

HAE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Haemonetics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Haemonetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Group lifted their price objective on shares of Haemonetics to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.83.

In related news, CEO Christopher Simon sold 3,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total value of $145,202.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Dan Goldstein sold 518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $28,308.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,709.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,403 shares of company stock valued at $879,703. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Haemonetics by 2,845.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Haemonetics in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Haemonetics in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Haemonetics in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Haemonetics in the first quarter valued at $236,000. 99.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Haemonetics traded up $1.25, hitting $94.04, during trading on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. 715,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,966. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.93. Haemonetics has a 12-month low of $38.47 and a 12-month high of $96.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers plasma collection and storage products, including PCS brand plasma collection equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; Multicomponent Collection System brand apheresis equipment to collect specific blood components integrated from the donor; Automated Cell Processor brand solution to automate the washing and freezing of red cell components; and whole blood collection and processing products.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Haemonetics (HAE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.