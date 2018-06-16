Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Invests $232,000 in Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH) Stock

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,524 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Arch Coal by 100.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Arch Coal in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Arch Coal in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Arch Coal in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in Arch Coal in the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Arch Coal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arch Coal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. MKM Partners set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Arch Coal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Arch Coal from $115.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Arch Coal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.89.

Shares of Arch Coal traded down $4.18, reaching $78.93, during trading on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 567,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,298. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.89. Arch Coal Inc has a fifty-two week low of $60.13 and a fifty-two week high of $102.61.

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The energy company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $575.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.04 million. Arch Coal had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 39.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. equities analysts predict that Arch Coal Inc will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Arch Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.08%.

Arch Coal, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 9 active mines located in Wyoming, West Virginia, Kentucky, Virginia, Colorado, and Illinois. It also owned or controlled, primarily through long-term leases, approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,108 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,160 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 98,488 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 267,857 acres of coal land in Illinois; 34,446 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 20,165 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

