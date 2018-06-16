$266.22 Million in Sales Expected for Cable One Inc (CABO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) to report $266.22 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Cable One’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $267.24 million and the lowest is $264.44 million. Cable One posted sales of $241.04 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Cable One will report full-year sales of $1.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.07 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cable One.

Get Cable One alerts:

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $7.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.68 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $265.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.47 million. Cable One had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 22.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.60 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CABO. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Cable One in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cable One from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $779.75.

NYSE CABO traded up $3.62 on Friday, hitting $681.62. 58,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,509. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Cable One has a 1-year low of $597.40 and a 1-year high of $788.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 21st. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.39%.

In other Cable One news, SVP Charles B. Mcdonald sold 327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $660.03, for a total transaction of $215,829.81. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,240.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Donald Graham sold 3,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $658.10, for a total value of $1,988,778.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,128 shares of company stock valued at $5,330,429 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cable One by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 394,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,785,000 after acquiring an additional 7,012 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Cable One by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 203,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,061,000 after acquiring an additional 4,714 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cable One by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 95,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,417,000 after acquiring an additional 17,972 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cable One by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 92,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,003,000 after acquiring an additional 16,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cable One by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 80,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,545,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers data services, including home.cableone.net, an Internet portal that provides various email addresses; and WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cable One (CABO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.