27,095 Shares in Citi Trends, Inc. (CTRN) Acquired by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 27,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.20% of Citi Trends at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Citi Trends in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citi Trends during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Citi Trends by 883.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 8,839 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Citi Trends during the 1st quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Citi Trends during the 4th quarter valued at $519,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Christina Short sold 2,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total value of $85,064.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,910.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Ivy D. Council sold 4,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total transaction of $127,630.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 80,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,487,018.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,908 shares of company stock valued at $571,975 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Citi Trends from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Citi Trends from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th.

Shares of Citi Trends opened at $27.82 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm has a market cap of $382.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 0.16. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.43 and a 52 week high of $32.49.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $211.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.70 million. Citi Trends had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citi Trends declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, March 16th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 4th. Citi Trends’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc operates as an off-price retailer of urban fashion apparel and accessories. The company offers apparel comprising fashion sportswear for men, women, and children, as well as offerings for newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; accessories comprising handbags, jewelry, footwear, belts, intimate apparel, scrubs, and sleepwear; and decorative home products, functional home products, beauty products, books, toys, and electronic accessories.

