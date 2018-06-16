27,118 Shares in CDK Global Inc (CDK) Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,118 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,718,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CDK Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Overbrook Management Corp bought a new stake in CDK Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in CDK Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in CDK Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc purchased a new position in CDK Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CDK Global stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.15. 1,969,991 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,062,032. CDK Global Inc has a fifty-two week low of $60.28 and a fifty-two week high of $76.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -9.65, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.75.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $576.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.11 million. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 361.64% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that CDK Global Inc will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 18th. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.69%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded CDK Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research lowered CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. ValuEngine raised CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Barrington Research raised CDK Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on CDK Global from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.80.

CDK Global, Inc provides integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail and other industries worldwide. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. It offers technology-based solutions, including automotive Website platforms; and advertising solutions comprising the management of digital advertising spend for original equipment manufacturers and automotive retailers.

