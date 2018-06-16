282,354 Shares in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Purchased by Darrell & King LLC

Darrell & King LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 282,354 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,829,000. Stryker comprises approximately 3.2% of Darrell & King LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Darrell & King LLC owned 0.08% of Stryker at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truewealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $181,000. 74.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SYK stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $168.38. The stock had a trading volume of 3,369,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,695,197. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.71. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $137.70 and a 12-month high of $179.84.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 8.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.97%.

In other Stryker news, Chairman Kevin Lobo sold 39,808 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.90, for a total value of $6,484,723.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,160 shares of company stock valued at $8,517,557 over the last 90 days. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on SYK. Zacks Investment Research raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Stryker from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Stryker from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Stryker from $179.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.95.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

