SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Jun 16th, 2018

SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,885 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 77,859 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,645,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,063 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $2,389,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1,342.0% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,081,461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $513,406,000 after acquiring an additional 6,590,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 101,835 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,382,000 after acquiring an additional 35,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health traded up $0.97, reaching $70.09, during trading on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 13,025,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,083,725. CVS Health Corp has a 52 week low of $60.14 and a 52 week high of $84.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market cap of $70.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.00.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.09. CVS Health had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $45.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director C David Brown II acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $61.99 per share, with a total value of $619,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 101,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,276,611.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Swann set a $85.00 price objective on CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. ValuEngine cut CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Loop Capital set a $68.00 price objective on CVS Health and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho set a $95.00 price objective on CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.27.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated pharmacy health care services. It operates through Pharmacy Services and Retail/LTC segments. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, Medicare Part D services, mail order, specialty pharmacy and infusion services, retail pharmacy network management services, prescription management systems, clinical services, disease management programs, and medical pharmacy management services.

