$3.32 Billion in Sales Expected for Stryker Co. (SYK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) to post $3.32 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Stryker’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.35 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.30 billion. Stryker posted sales of $3.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Stryker will report full year sales of $13.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.49 billion to $13.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $14.48 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $14.34 billion to $14.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Stryker.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SYK. Zacks Investment Research raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on Stryker from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Stryker from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Stryker to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Stryker from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.60.

Shares of Stryker traded up $0.80, hitting $178.95, on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 962,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,795. The stock has a market cap of $66.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Stryker has a twelve month low of $137.70 and a twelve month high of $179.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.97%.

In other Stryker news, insider David Floyd sold 55,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.58, for a total transaction of $9,181,723.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 107,279 shares of company stock valued at $17,699,280. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Stryker by 9.4% in the third quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,521 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 40,943 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Stryker by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,039 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

