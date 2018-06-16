$3.38 Billion in Sales Expected for United States Steel Co. (X) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) will report sales of $3.38 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for United States Steel’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.26 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.56 billion. United States Steel posted sales of $3.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that United States Steel will report full-year sales of $13.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.51 billion to $14.05 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $14.56 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $14.31 billion to $14.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover United States Steel.

Get United States Steel alerts:

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.83) EPS.

X has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on United States Steel from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on United States Steel from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on United States Steel from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. United States Steel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.17.

In related news, CFO Kevin Bradley bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.42 per share, with a total value of $324,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,496 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,140.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Sara A. Greenstein sold 3,607 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $135,262.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,798,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in X. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel in the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of United States Steel by 81.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. 71.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of United States Steel traded down $1.57, hitting $36.05, during midday trading on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat. The stock had a trading volume of 13,500,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,775,471. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 3.03. United States Steel has a fifty-two week low of $20.02 and a fifty-two week high of $47.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 10th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 9th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.31%.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flat-Rolled Products (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United States Steel (X)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.