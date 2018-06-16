HighVista Strategies LLC Buys Shares of 30,500 CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX)

HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 30,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CNX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in CNX Resources by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,937,828 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $230,491,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202,772 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CNX Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $11,603,000. Kestrel Investment Management Corp bought a new position in CNX Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $9,130,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in CNX Resources by 561.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 632,843 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,258,000 after acquiring an additional 537,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in CNX Resources by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,045,825 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,300,000 after acquiring an additional 412,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNX traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,451,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,181,249. CNX Resources Corp has a 52-week low of $11.29 and a 52-week high of $18.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -104.88 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. CNX Resources had a net margin of 37.74% and a return on equity of 1.36%. The firm had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 55.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that CNX Resources Corp will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CNX shares. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas in the Appalachian Basin. As of December 31, 2017, it had 7.6 trillion cubic feet equivalent of proved natural gas reserves. The company also owns, operates, and develops natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets in the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

