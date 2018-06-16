$331.25 Million in Sales Expected for Five Below Inc (FIVE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) will announce $331.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Five Below’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $331.50 million and the lowest is $331.00 million. Five Below reported sales of $283.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Five Below will report full year sales of $1.51 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.83 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Five Below.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $296.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.14 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 8.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on FIVE. Zacks Investment Research raised Five Below from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays set a $80.00 target price on Five Below and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Five Below from $84.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Five Below from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.59.

Shares of Five Below traded up $2.14, hitting $101.19, during trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. 3,817,547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,686,546. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.58. Five Below has a fifty-two week low of $44.30 and a fifty-two week high of $102.87.

Five Below announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 21st that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Michael Romanko sold 6,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total value of $480,537.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,136,374.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Five Below by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 72,409 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,311,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Five Below by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Five Below by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,714 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Five Below by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 15,323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Five Below by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as beauty products comprising nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

