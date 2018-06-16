$36.13 Million in Sales Expected for Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) will announce $36.13 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Goldman Sachs BDC’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $36.97 million and the lowest is $34.92 million. Goldman Sachs BDC posted sales of $36.02 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC will report full-year sales of $147.21 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $142.00 million to $151.49 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $160.41 million per share, with estimates ranging from $152.00 million to $167.51 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Goldman Sachs BDC.

Get Goldman Sachs BDC alerts:

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The company had revenue of $35.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.19 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 38.13% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. National Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $21.50 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.75.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GSBD. CNO Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 1st quarter worth about $7,809,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 406,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,773,000 after buying an additional 101,405 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 4th quarter worth about $1,263,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 1st quarter worth about $885,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management lifted its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 153.6% during the 4th quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 55,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 33,800 shares in the last quarter. 35.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GSBD traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.71. 74,476 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,810. The stock has a market cap of $831.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.78. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 12 month low of $18.78 and a 12 month high of $23.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.69%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a closed-end management investment company. The Company is a specialty finance company, which is focused on lending to middle-market companies. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation primarily through direct originations of secured debt, including first lien, including first lien, unitranche, including last out portions of such loans, and second lien debt, and unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt, as well as through select equity investments.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.