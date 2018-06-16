$389.82 Million in Sales Expected for Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (MAA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) to report sales of $389.82 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $392.27 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $387.90 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities reported sales of $382.79 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will report full-year sales of $1.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.58 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.62 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Mid-America Apartment Communities.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($1.04). The company had revenue of $386.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.42 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $113.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. DA Davidson set a $110.00 price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. ValuEngine lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.62.

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities traded down $0.77, reaching $90.88, during trading on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 578,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,885. The firm has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.34. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a fifty-two week low of $85.16 and a fifty-two week high of $110.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.9225 per share. This represents a $3.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 12th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.12%.

In other news, insider H Eric Bolton, Jr. bought 1,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.39 per share, for a total transaction of $99,880.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 220,643 shares in the company, valued at $19,502,634.77. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William Reid Sanders bought 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $87.92 per share, for a total transaction of $246,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,328,383.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,109,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,666,000 after purchasing an additional 50,626 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,554 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 818,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,258,000 after purchasing an additional 14,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 40,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,082,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities throughout the United States. As of March 31, 2018, MAA had ownership interest in 100,490 apartment units, including communities currently in development, across 17 states and the District of Columbia.

