$40.80 Million in Sales Expected for Clarus Corp (CLAR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Clarus Corp (NASDAQ:CLAR) to post sales of $40.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Clarus’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $39.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $41.40 million. Clarus reported sales of $30.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clarus will report full-year sales of $208.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $203.10 million to $218.12 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $218.40 million per share, with estimates ranging from $213.70 million to $222.21 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Clarus.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Clarus had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 0.65%. The firm had revenue of $53.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.60 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Clarus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clarus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Clarus in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Clarus in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital set a $7.00 target price on shares of Clarus and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.81.

Clarus remained flat at $$7.45 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. 90,347 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,148. Clarus has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $8.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $223.81 million, a PE ratio of 62.08 and a beta of 1.39.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLAR. Greenhouse Funds LLLP increased its holdings in shares of Clarus by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 1,626,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,770,000 after buying an additional 177,675 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Clarus in the 4th quarter worth $726,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Clarus by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 503,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,401,000 after buying an additional 87,133 shares during the last quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Clarus in the 4th quarter worth $438,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Clarus in the 1st quarter worth $314,000. 51.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clarus Corporation, a holding company, focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products with focus on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates in two segments, Black Diamond and Sierra. The Black Diamond segment offers high performance apparel, such as jackets, shells, pants, and bibs; rock-climbing equipment comprising carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and high-end day packs; tents; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; and gloves and mittens.

