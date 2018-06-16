4,119 Shares in Apache Co. (APA) Purchased by Rampart Investment Management Company LLC

Rampart Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,119 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APA. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apache during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,422,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apache during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,976,000. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Apache by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 18,512 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Apache by 16.3% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 397,913 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,941,000 after purchasing an additional 55,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Apache by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 53,325 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 23,767 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Apache news, Director John E. Lowe purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.35 per share, with a total value of $95,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APA stock opened at $41.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.39. Apache Co. has a 52 week low of $33.60 and a 52 week high of $51.21.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. Apache had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 2.16%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Apache Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 23rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 20th. Apache’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 416.67%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on APA shares. Argus raised shares of Apache from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $46.19 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $39.00 price target on shares of Apache and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $48.00 price target on shares of Apache and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Apache in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target (down from $43.00) on shares of Apache in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.06.

Apache Company Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

