SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 4,320 iShares Dow Jones US Industrial (BATS:IYJ)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in iShares Dow Jones US Industrial (BATS:IYJ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares Dow Jones US Industrial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IYJ. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Industrial by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,743,000.

iShares Dow Jones US Industrial opened at $150.09 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. iShares Dow Jones US Industrial has a 1 year low of $123.05 and a 1 year high of $158.32.

About iShares Dow Jones US Industrial

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

