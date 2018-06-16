$472.00 Million in Sales Expected for Interactive Brokers Group (IBKR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) to announce $472.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Interactive Brokers Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $471.00 million to $473.00 million. Interactive Brokers Group reported sales of $387.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group will report full-year sales of $2.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $2.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.35 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Interactive Brokers Group.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 2.04%. The business had revenue of $527.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Interactive Brokers Group’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on IBKR shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 20th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $64.00 target price (up previously from $61.00) on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Gabelli restated a “buy” rating on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.71.

Interactive Brokers Group traded down $0.44, hitting $72.34, during trading on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 841,473 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 733,221. Interactive Brokers Group has a 52 week low of $35.04 and a 52 week high of $80.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 26.14%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBKR. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 528.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 918,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,782,000 after buying an additional 772,732 shares in the last quarter. Miura Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,046,000. Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,541,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,873,000 after buying an additional 501,191 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,026,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,194,000 after purchasing an additional 255,296 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,002,000. Institutional investors own 15.09% of the company’s stock.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker in approximately 120 electronic exchanges and market centers worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

