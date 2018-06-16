4,949 Shares in Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) Purchased by Ninepoint Partners LP

Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new position in Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DLPH. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Delphi Technologies by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 72,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,440,000 after buying an additional 29,030 shares in the last quarter. Ecofin Ltd. increased its stake in Delphi Technologies by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Ecofin Ltd. now owns 379,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,937,000 after buying an additional 143,084 shares in the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Delphi Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $787,000. Centenus Global Management LP purchased a new stake in Delphi Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $1,574,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Delphi Technologies by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 460,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,154,000 after buying an additional 209,290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Delphi Technologies traded down $1.14, hitting $50.62, during midday trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. 853,676 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 605,249. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99. Delphi Technologies PLC has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $60.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion and a PE ratio of 9.83.

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Delphi Technologies PLC will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Delphi Technologies news, Director Robin J. Adams purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.90 per share, with a total value of $99,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DLPH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delphi Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Delphi Technologies in a report on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Delphi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Delphi Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Delphi Technologies from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

About Delphi Technologies

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components.

