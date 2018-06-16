Three Peaks Capital Management LLC Invests $909,000 in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Stock

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,987 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $909,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 107.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,447 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 78,245 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,272 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,684 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $4,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 35,661 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $6,012,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 16,298 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Stephen A. Wynn sold 4,104,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $738,899,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Jos Miller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.73, for a total value of $1,917,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,673,930.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,133,449 shares of company stock worth $744,342,731. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on WYNN shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $193.00 target price on shares of Wynn Resorts and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Roth Capital raised Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN traded down $2.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $173.31. 3,243,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,611,686. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.97, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.17. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12-month low of $124.11 and a 12-month high of $203.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74 and a beta of 1.40.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The casino operator reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Wynn Resorts had a return on equity of 101.01% and a net margin of 6.75%. Wynn Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 17th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from Wynn Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 16th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.95%.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited develops, owns, and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 15, 2018, the company's Wynn Macau segment had approximately 273,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 316 table games and 988 slot machines, private gaming salons, sky casinos, and a poker pit; 2 luxury hotel towers with a total of 1,008 guest rooms and suites; 8 food and beverage outlets; 59,000 square feet of retail space; 31,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising 2 health clubs, spas, a salon, and a pool; and a rotunda show, a Chinese zodiac-inspired ceiling.

