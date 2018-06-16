$5.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for Everest Re Group Ltd (RE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) will post $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Everest Re Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $4.78 and the highest is $6.04. Everest Re Group posted earnings per share of $5.51 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Everest Re Group will report full-year earnings of $20.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.75 to $20.89. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $23.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.60 to $25.53. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Everest Re Group.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by ($0.06). Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 5.64%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.48 earnings per share.

RE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target (up from $279.00) on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Sunday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $258.00 price target (up from $247.00) on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $302.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Everest Re Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $260.57.

Everest Re Group traded up $0.60, reaching $226.60, during mid-day trading on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. 525,103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,150. Everest Re Group has a one year low of $208.81 and a one year high of $277.17. The firm has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 30th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 29th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RE. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Everest Re Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Robecosam AG bought a new position in Everest Re Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Everest Re Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Everest Re Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products. The company operates through the U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance segments. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the Unites States.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Everest Re Group (RE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.