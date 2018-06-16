$5.45 Million in Sales Expected for Tellurian Inc (TELL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ:TELL) to report $5.45 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tellurian’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $900,000.00 and the highest is $10.00 million. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tellurian will report full-year sales of $24.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.00 million to $37.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $68.20 million per share, with estimates ranging from $52.00 million to $84.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tellurian.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.03 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TELL shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Tellurian from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Tellurian in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Tellurian from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.65.

Tellurian opened at $11.19 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.65 and a beta of 1.45. Tellurian has a 12-month low of $6.45 and a 12-month high of $13.74.

In related news, Director Diana Derycz Kessler acquired 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.39 per share, for a total transaction of $554,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,106.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Meg Gentle acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.96 per share, for a total transaction of $696,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,792,263 shares in the company, valued at $82,074,150.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 300,000 shares of company stock worth $2,115,250. 44.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Tellurian during the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tellurian during the 4th quarter worth about $184,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Tellurian during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tellurian during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tellurian during the 4th quarter worth about $308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.14% of the company’s stock.

About Tellurian

Tellurian Inc plans to develop, own, and operate a natural gas business and to deliver natural gas to customers worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) trading, and infrastructure that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline.

