State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Invests $220,000 in MuleSoft (MULE) Stock

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in MuleSoft (NYSE:MULE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MULE. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in MuleSoft during the first quarter worth approximately $9,075,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MuleSoft during the first quarter worth approximately $250,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in MuleSoft during the first quarter worth approximately $308,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in MuleSoft by 3.8% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 190,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,373,000 after acquiring an additional 6,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in MuleSoft during the first quarter worth approximately $7,037,000. 51.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MuleSoft remained flat at $$44.57 during trading hours on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of -66.52 and a beta of -3.73. MuleSoft has a 12 month low of $19.40 and a 12 month high of $44.75.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MULE shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on MuleSoft from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. ValuEngine upgraded MuleSoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Barclays lowered MuleSoft from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered MuleSoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Finally, William Blair lowered MuleSoft from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

In related news, Director Ann L. Winblad sold 8,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.52, for a total value of $390,440.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 351,158 shares in the company, valued at $15,633,554.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

About MuleSoft

MuleSoft, Inc provides Anypoint Platform that allows customers to connect their applications, data, and devices in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform also enables a self-serve infrastructure through discoverable building blocks or nodes that can be used and reused to compose applications.

