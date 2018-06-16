$515.26 Million in Sales Expected for Cadence Design Systems Inc (CDNS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) will report $515.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cadence Design Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $517.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $512.70 million. Cadence Design Systems reported sales of $479.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will report full year sales of $2.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.19 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cadence Design Systems.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 23rd. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $517.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.71.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems traded up $0.08, hitting $45.02, during midday trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 3,119,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,008,517. Cadence Design Systems has a 12 month low of $32.85 and a 12 month high of $46.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.12.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, insider Aneel Zaman sold 43,733 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $1,750,194.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 750 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $33,105.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,274 shares in the company, valued at $5,264,754.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,763 shares of company stock worth $3,425,839. Corporate insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 88.6% in the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 79,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after purchasing an additional 37,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,696,293 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $823,698,000 after purchasing an additional 659,728 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 648,730 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,130,000 after purchasing an additional 17,954 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $433,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 90,227 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after purchasing an additional 21,628 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides electronic design automation software, emulation and prototyping hardware, system interconnect, and analysis worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, a verification computing platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cadence Design Systems (CDNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.