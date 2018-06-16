$53.58 Million in Sales Expected for Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (BMTC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:BMTC) will report sales of $53.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bryn Mawr Bank’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $53.05 million and the highest estimate coming in at $54.11 million. Bryn Mawr Bank reported sales of $42.75 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Bryn Mawr Bank will report full-year sales of $221.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $219.57 million to $223.84 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $232.97 million per share, with estimates ranging from $230.60 million to $235.33 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Bryn Mawr Bank.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $56.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.25 million. Bryn Mawr Bank had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 11.09%.

A number of research firms have commented on BMTC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

BMTC stock opened at $46.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $940.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Bryn Mawr Bank has a 12 month low of $38.75 and a 12 month high of $47.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 1st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Bryn Mawr Bank’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

In other Bryn Mawr Bank news, Director Scott Mahaley Jenkins sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $155,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,429.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,305,488 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,376,000 after buying an additional 14,901 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 935,056 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,096,000 after buying an additional 53,330 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 702,322 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,042,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 623,057 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,539,000 after buying an additional 55,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 382,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,813,000 after buying an additional 15,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

About Bryn Mawr Bank

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. The company accepts deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, NOW, and market rate accounts.

