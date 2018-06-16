Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Takes $217,000 Position in Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, AXA bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. Institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Liberty Property Trust stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.17. 1,459,318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 803,805. Liberty Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $37.77 and a fifty-two week high of $45.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.75.

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $190.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.62 million. Liberty Property Trust had a net margin of 49.95% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Liberty Property Trust will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Liberty Property Trust’s payout ratio is 61.78%.

LPT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Property Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Liberty Property Trust from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Liberty Property Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Liberty Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

In other news, Director M Leanne Lachman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $211,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,082.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Liberty Property Trust

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) is a leader in commercial real estate, serving customers in the United States and United Kingdom, through the development, acquisition, ownership and management of superior industrial and office properties. Liberty's 101 million square foot operating portfolio provides productive work environments for 1,200 tenants.

