Optimum Investment Advisors Acquires Shares of 547 iShares Russell 2000 Growth Index (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth Index (NYSEARCA:IWO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth Index by 195.1% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 16,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth Index by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 43,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,117,000 after purchasing an additional 7,272 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth Index by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 3,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth Index by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,492,000 after purchasing an additional 8,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth Index in the fourth quarter valued at about $822,000.

Shares of IWO stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $211.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,496,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,024. iShares Russell 2000 Growth Index has a 12-month low of $162.12 and a 12-month high of $211.83.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth Index Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

