Nuveen Asset Management LLC Takes $29.77 Million Position in Welltower Inc (WELL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 547,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $29,774,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Welltower as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the first quarter valued at $2,029,544,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the first quarter valued at $389,445,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the first quarter valued at $338,345,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the first quarter valued at $308,744,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the first quarter valued at $297,486,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gary Whitelaw purchased 925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.18 per share, for a total transaction of $50,116.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WELL. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Welltower from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Welltower from $67.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Welltower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.86.

NYSE WELL traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.50. 2,888,003 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,832,135. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.23. Welltower Inc has a 12-month low of $49.58 and a 12-month high of $78.17.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 5.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. equities analysts expect that Welltower Inc will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 8th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 7th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.66%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

