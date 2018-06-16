$56.05 Million in Sales Expected for Halcon Resources Corp (HK) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Halcon Resources Corp (NYSE:HK) will report $56.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Halcon Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $55.32 million to $57.13 million. Halcon Resources reported sales of $120.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Halcon Resources will report full-year sales of $275.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $267.59 million to $291.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $510.22 million per share, with estimates ranging from $458.24 million to $584.02 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Halcon Resources.

Halcon Resources (NYSE:HK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Halcon Resources had a net margin of 117.87% and a negative return on equity of 3.42%. The firm had revenue of $49.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on HK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Halcon Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Halcon Resources in a research report on Monday, February 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Halcon Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Halcon Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of Halcon Resources in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

Shares of HK stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.35. 4,947,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,464,595. Halcon Resources has a 12 month low of $3.68 and a 12 month high of $9.07. The company has a market capitalization of $691.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.00 and a beta of 3.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halcon Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $891,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Halcon Resources by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,561,127 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,349 shares during the last quarter. Meghalaya Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of Halcon Resources by 463.6% in the 1st quarter. Meghalaya Partners L.P. now owns 1,950,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,020 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Halcon Resources by 255.7% in the 1st quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 1,138,558 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,545,000 after purchasing an additional 818,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nokomis Capital L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Halcon Resources by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 2,619,353 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,756,000 after purchasing an additional 854,867 shares during the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Halcon Resources Company Profile

Halcón Resources Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2018, the company held interests in 21,679 net acres in the Monument Draw area of the Delaware Basin, located in Pecos and Reeves Counties, Texas; and 27,035 net acres in the Hackberry Draw area of the Delaware Basin, located in Pecos and Reeves Counties, Texas.

