Personal Capital Advisors Corp Purchases New Stake in VANGUARD STAR F/VANGUARD TOTAL INTL (VXUS)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought a new position in shares of VANGUARD STAR F/VANGUARD TOTAL INTL (NASDAQ:VXUS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in VANGUARD STAR F/VANGUARD TOTAL INTL by 248.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in VANGUARD STAR F/VANGUARD TOTAL INTL during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in VANGUARD STAR F/VANGUARD TOTAL INTL during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in VANGUARD STAR F/VANGUARD TOTAL INTL during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in VANGUARD STAR F/VANGUARD TOTAL INTL during the fourth quarter worth $159,000.

VANGUARD STAR F/VANGUARD TOTAL INTL stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.07. 420,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 873,866. VANGUARD STAR F/VANGUARD TOTAL INTL has a 1-year low of $51.48 and a 1-year high of $61.17.

